Enjoy clear, pleasant fall weather this Saturday evening as temps drop through the 70s into the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday looks warmer and more humid with some scattered thunderstorms as a front moves into the area. A few showers could be around for Saints tailgating early in the day, but rain chances increase as we approach kickoff in the afternoon. A couple of isolated storms could be on the strong side midday on the western side of our area toward Baton Rouge. Then some of the rain slacks off by evening with a few showers overnight.

The front won't move through, so it will stay warm in the 80s Monday and Tuesday along with higher rain chances.

A stronger front will move through Tuesday and that could trigger some strong to severe storms. We are under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms on the Southshore and a slight risk (level 2 of 5) on the Northshore north of I-12.

It turns a bit cooler Wednesday. Then another front moves in with showers and storms Thursday into Friday with a colder air mass finally moving in for Friday and the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY EVENING:

Clear, low humidity. Temperatures fall from 70s to 60s late. Winds: S 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Milder temps, more humid. Little patchy fog. Low: S 62, N 55. Winds: SE 5-10.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, 50% chance for showers and storms. Warmer, more humid. High: 80. Winds: SE 6-12.

MONDAY:

50% chance for showers and storms. Warm and humid. Low: S 68, N 64. High: 85.

TUESDAY:

Some severe storms possible. 60% chance for showers and storms. Warm and humid. Low: S 71, S 69. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies, cooler and less humid. Low: S 65, N 60. High: 75.

THURSDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Warmer. Breezy. Low: S 66, N 61. High: 80.

FRIDAY:

100% chance for showers and storms mainly in the morning. Breezy. Becoming much cooler and less humid. Low: S 55, N 53. High: 64.

