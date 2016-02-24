NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Get ready for a soggy next few days. Today's rain is coming from a stalled front over the Northern Gulf, and upper-level wave and a weak low off the Texas Coast. Expect scattered showers throughout the day. A few downpours are possible, but overall the rain will be light. High temperatures will only be around 70°. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with only a slight chance for a shower. Most of you will be dry. Lows will be in the upper 50s north and mid 60s south. Wednesday will also have a few showers, but the coverage will be less than today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be the wettest day of the week. The remnants of what was Category 5 Hurricane Willa in the Pacific will move across Texas and develop into a non-tropical low off the Texas Coast on Wednesday. This low will then move right across South Louisiana Wednesday Night through Thursday. We will see some heavy rain and thunderstorms starting early in the day. A few of the storms along the coast could be strong and contain waterspouts. Rain totals could be around 1-2" across SE Louisiana, so we could deal with some street flooding issues. It will be a mild and humid day with highs in the mid 70s. The rain will end on Thursday Night as the low continues to move to the east.

Friday will be a much cooler and drier day thanks to the low pulling down cool air from the north. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: One cold front will move through on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. A second front will move through on Sunday, but it will be dry with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will build over us behind this front. Expect high temperatures in the mid 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, breezy, mild and humid with a 70% chance for scattered showers. Highs around 71. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and cool with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows north around 59 and south around 66. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for scattered showers. Highs around 74. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, mild and humid with a 100% chance for heavy rain and storms. A few storms could be strong along the coast. Lows around 69. Highs around 77.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler and less humid with a 20% chance for an early-day shower. Lows north around 56 and south around 60. Highs around 68.

SATURDAY:

Plenty of sun, mild and less humid. Lows north around 49 and south around 55. Highs around 72.

SUNDAY:

Sunny and mild with low humidity. Lows north around 55 and south around 59. Highs around 75.

MONDAY:

Sunny and mild with low humidity. Lows north around 53 and south around 57. Highs around 74.

