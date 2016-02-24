NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

The remnants of Hurricane Willa will sweep from northern Mexico across Texas and along the Gulf Coast in the next couple of days.

The set-up will bring showers and thunderstorms to south Louisiana especially from very early Thursday morning through afternoon.

Most of our area will pick up 1-2 inches of rain, but isolated higher amounts will be possible especially along the coast.

Widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but a couple of isolated storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds and perhaps an isolated water spout or tornado. This threat is primarily near the coast. The Storm Prediction Center has placed roughly the southern half of the area at a marginal risk of severe weather (the lowest risk category).

Showers will taper off Thursday afternoon and evening, and we will dry out starting Thursday night as a cold front arrives.

The cooler, drier air will make for a pleasant, fall-like weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Cloudy and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms, especially after midnight toward daybreak. Some could be strong to severe toward daybreak. Lows north of the lake around 65 and south around 70. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, mild and humid with a 100% chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few isolated storms could be heavy or strong/severe. Highs around 80. Wind S/W 8-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, less humid and cooler with a 20% chance for a lingering shower. Lows north of the lake around 57 and south around 60. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy, less humid and cooler. Highs around 72. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 52 and south around 58. Highs around 76.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 56 and south around 62. Highs around 78.

MONDAY:

Mostly clear, a bit breezy and mild. Lows north of the lake around 54 and south around 59. Highs around 70.

TUESDAY:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 46 and south around 54. Highs around 71.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 50 and south around 58. Highs around 78.

