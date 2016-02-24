NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for eastern-facing shorelines of Louisiana and Mississippi from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. East winds will push water up 1-2 feet above ground level along shorelines, causing some flooding of low-lying coastal roads.

Tropical Storm Michael formed in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday afternoon. It is forecast to strengthen as it moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and it may become a Category 2 hurricane before it makes landfall along the Florida panhandle.

Right now the National Hurricane Center's forecast path keeps it east of Louisiana with a landfall around Apalachicola, Florida on Wednesday.

The latest model runs are in fairly good consensus and keep the system east of Louisiana due to a cold front arriving midweek, which will force the system to turn northeast.

So what should we expect in south Louisiana?

With a landfall to our east, impacts in Louisiana should be low. At this time, impacts look like:

1. coastal flooding of 1-2 feet above ground level along eastern-facing shorelines Monday and Tuesday due to sustained east winds;

2. rain Tuesday and Wednesday of roughly 1-2 inches for southeast Louisiana; and

3. breezy conditions with east winds of 12-20 mph Monday through Wednesday.

The front that will push Michael away from us will also bring our first taste of fall with low humidity and a slight cool-down from Thursday into the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloud/sun mix and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 89. Wind E 8-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind E 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a 70% chance for showers or thunderstorms, downpours possible. Highs around 85. Wind E 12-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for showers or thunderstorms, downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 87.

THURSDAY:

Mostly clear, warm and not humid. Lows north of the lake around 70 and south around 75. Highs around 86.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear, warm and not humid. Lows north of the lake around 57 and south around 67. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear, warm and not humid. Lows north of the lake around 59 and south around 67. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear, warm and not humid. Lows north of the lake around 61 and south around 69. Highs around 82.

