NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

The area of low pressure continues to move away from our area and rain chances will be diminishing this evening and tonight. Cooler and breezy from Friday and dry weather through the weekend.

Still mostly cloudy this evening with a 20% chance and temperatures in the 70s. 10% overnight with cooler lows north of the lake in mid 50s and south of the lake in the lows 60s. Some clouds could still be around in the morning Friday becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy Friday with highs in low 70s.

A nice dry weekend, but warming up. Low humidity Saturday and a slight increase on Sunday. Mid 70s Saturday and low to mid 80s on Sunday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for a shower. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind SW/NW 8-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and cooler and lower humidity with a 10% chance for light rain. Lows north of the lake around 57 and south of the lake around 62. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy, breezy, mild, and low humidity. Highs around 72. Wind NW 10-18 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Clear and cooler with low humidity. Chilly lows north of the lake around 49 and south of the lake around 57. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Lots of sunshine and mild with low humidity. Highs around 76. Wind W/NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm. Cool lows north of the lake around 57 and south of the lake around 64. Highs around 83.

MONDAY:

Lots of sunshine and mild with low humidity. Cool lows north of the lake around 57 and south of the lake around 62. Highs around 76.

TUESDAY:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Cool lows north of the lake around 50 and cool south of the lake around 60. Highs around 79.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Cool lows north of the lake around 59 and south of the lake around 65. Highs around 82.

THURSDAY:

30% chance for morning spotty showers, then clearing, breezy, and mild. Lows in 60s. Highs around 75.

