A wet pattern will continue for rest of this week. Rain chances will be even higher for Wednesday and Thursday with heavier downpours. Watch for street flooding.

40% chance for a few scattered showers or storms rest of the evening as temps fall into the 70s. 305 overnight into morning commute. Lows in 70s.

70% chance for storms Wednesday and 80% on Thursday. Heavy downpours possible both days. Highs will remain in the 80s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures falling from 80s to 70s. Wind S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind S 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Cloudy and warm with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Highs around 86. Wind S/SW 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Wind E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Cloudy and warm with an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Highs around 84. Wind E/SW 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 89 feeling like 98-103.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 89 feeling like 98-103.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY:

Clouds and sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

