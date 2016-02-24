NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for eastern-facing shorelines of Louisiana and Mississippi from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. East winds will push water up 1-2 feet above ground level along shorelines, causing some flooding of low-lying coastal roads.

Tropical Storm Michael formed in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday afternoon. It is forecast to strengthen as it moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and it may become a Category 2 hurricane before it makes landfall along the Florida panhandle.

Right now the National Hurricane Center's forecast path keeps it east of Louisiana with a landfall around Apalachicola, Florida on Wednesday.

The latest model runs are in fairly good consensus and keep the system east of Louisiana due to a cold front arriving midweek, which will force the system to turn northeast.

So what should we expect in south Louisiana?

With a landfall to our east, impacts in Louisiana should be low. At this time, impacts look like:

1. coastal flooding of 1-2 feet above ground level along eastern-facing shorelines Monday and Tuesday due to sustained east winds;

2. rain Tuesday and Wednesday of roughly 1-2 inches for southeast Louisiana; and

3. breezy conditions with east winds of 12-20 mph Monday through Wednesday.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. Way Too Hot! 30% chance for spotty showers/storms. High: 90. Winds: E 6-12.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 72. Winds: E 5-10.

MONDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy. Breezy. High: 88. Winds: E 8-15.

TUESDAY:

70% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. Breezy. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 85.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers, storms. Breezy. Low: S 75, N 72. High: 87.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. Little cooler and less humid! Low: S 75, N 70. High: 86.

FRIDAY:

Sunny skies! Cooler and less humid. Low: S 69, N 61. High: 84.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Very nice! Low: S 68, N 60. High: 85.

