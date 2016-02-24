NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Heavy rain for the morning commute with several locations receiving more than 2". The good news is most of the rain is dissipating and any lingering showers should be rather light. As all of the Southshore and parts north of the Lake is south of a warm front, temps will increase to near 80°! North of the warm front, you will likely remain in the 70s. A cold front will move through the area later tonight, bringing cooler and less humid air. Likely to still have some lingering clouds tomorrow, but the afternoon high should only climb to 71°.Gorgeous weekend on the way with a slight warm up Sunday before another cold front moves through early Monday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, mild and humid with a 50% chance for lingering showers. Highs around 79. Wind SW/W 8-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, less humid and cooler with a 10% chance for a lingering shower. Lows north of the lake around 58 and south around 61. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, less humid and cooler. Highs around 71. Wind NW 10-18 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sunny and mild. Lows north of the lake around 53 and south around 58. Highs around 74.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear and warmer. Lows north of the lake around 56 and south around 62. Highs around 80.

MONDAY:

Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows north of the lake around 54 and south around 60. Highs around 73.

TUESDAY:

Clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 47 and south around 57. Highs around 78.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows north of the lake around 53 and south around 60. Highs around 80.

