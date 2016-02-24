NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Showers will taper off this Saturday evening as a cold front moves south across our area.

Much cooler and drier air will push in overnight to make Sunday beautiful and fall-like (!).

Look for a cool-ish morning in the 50s to low 60s, then a sunny, breezy and much less humid day with temperatures in the 60s through afternoon.

Monday morning looks like te coldest we've seen yet with some upper 40s for lows north of the lake and 50s south of the lake. Highs will be in the 70s.

Moisture from the southwest streams in midweek with some rain Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We won't warm up a lot, but clouds and some rain will be back, especially closer to the coast.

The system treks east of us by Friday, allowing some nice, fall-like weather to return for the start of next weekend.

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with evening rain tapering off to about 20% around midnight, then dry toward dawn. Clouds decreasing, turning cooler and less humid. Lows north of the lake around 56 and south around 62. Wind N 10-18 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear, breezy, mild and much less humid. Highs around 70. Wind NE 10-18 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear and cool. Lows north of the lake around 47 and south around 57. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Increasing clouds, mild and not humid. Highs around 74. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and a bit more humid with a 50% chance for scattered rain. Lows north of the lake around 59 and south around 64. Highs around 75.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mild and with a 40% chance for scattered rain. Lows north of the lake around 61 and south around 66. Highs around 74.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild and with a 60% chance for scattered rain. Lows north of the lake around 60 and south around 65. Highs around 72.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and less humid with a 20% chance for showers. Lows north of the lake around 59 and south around 62. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy and mild. Lows north of the lake around 57 and south around 60. Highs around 75.

The WWL-TV Pinpoint Weather Team can be reached at wwl-weather@wwltv.com; You can follow the team on Twitter by using the following links: Carl Arredondo ( @carl_arredondo ) Dave Nussbaum ( @Dave_Nussbaum ) Alexandra Cranford ( @alexandracranfo ) and Chris Franklin ( @CJohnFranklin )

© 2018 WWL