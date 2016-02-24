Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Widespread severe weather early this morning with numerous reports of wind damage as well as a tornado in Bogalusa. Most damage reports came from the Northshore and S MS. So far 27 storm reports in our viewing area. Severe weather is long gone as is most of the rainfall. A few isolated showers are possible as the cold front pushes though tonight, but only around a 20% chance. Cooler and less humid air moves in tonight with Friday morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 60s! A chilly Saturday morning with 40s and 50s but a slow warm up as we climb into the low 70s Saturday and near 80° Sunday. Highs in the low 80s Monday in advance of another cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday and turning a bit cooler by midweek.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sun and mild high temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunday will also be a pleasant day, but it will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY:

Cloudy skies, 20% chance for an isolated shower. Cooler temps. Winds increasing. High: 72. Winds: SW/NW 10-18.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler and less humid. Lows north around 52 and south around 56. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Decreasing clouds, breezy, cooler and less humid. Highs around 67. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

SATURDAY:

Plenty of sun and mild with low humidity. Chilly lows north around 47 and south around 54. Highs around 73.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and warmer with low humidity. Breezy. Cool lows north around 53 and south around 61. Highs around 80.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and more humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows north around 66 and south around 68. Highs around 82.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 65. Highs around 77.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and mild. Lows north around 56 and south around 60. Highs around 75.

