NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Rain chances will remain above average through the weekend as plenty of tropical moisture and a stalled front helps to focus showers and thunderstorms over the area.

30% chance this evening and overnight for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Morning lows in 70s and afternoon highs Thursday in mid 80s. Rain chance 70% for showers and thunderstorms with some heavy downpours.

Rain chances drop slightly Friday through weekend to 40-50%

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind SW/E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 73. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Cloudy and warm with a 70% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 84. Wind W/SW 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 73. Wind Var 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 86. Wind E 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 88.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100.

TUESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

WEDNESDAY;

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91 feeling like 95-100.

