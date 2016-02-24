NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Moisture from the southwest is streaming in this Tuesday afternoon. Expect off-and-on showers to continue through this evening, and a few scattered showers could continue overnight.

Wednesday brings more cloudy, mild weather with some showers in the afternoon.

Our rainiest day this week will be Thursday. The remnants of Hurricane Willa in the Pacific Ocean will drift over Mexico and ride along the Gulf Coast. We can expect some rain and storms as early as the Thursday morning commute into the afternoon and evening.

It looks like most of our area will pick up 1-3 inches of rain Thursday, but some higher amounts will be possible especially right along the coast. We will also be watching the severe threat - right now the risk of severe weather looks low for our area although there could be some severe storms over the northern Gulf... but it's not out of the question for a few isolated strong to severe storms to form farther inland including near New Orleans. This will depend on exact locations of the low pressure area and warm front ahead of the system, which we will be tracking closely. Of course we'll keep you updated as we get closer.

The system treks east of us by Friday, and a front will bring nice, dry fall-like weather for the start of next weekend.

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Cloudy, breezy, mild and humid with a 70% chance for scattered showers. Highs around 71. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and cool with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows north around 59 and south around 66. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for scattered showers. Highs around 74. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, mild and humid with a 100% chance for heavy rain and storms. A few storms could be strong along the coast. Lows around 69. Highs around 77.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler and less humid with a 20% chance for an early-day shower. Lows north around 56 and south around 60. Highs around 68.

SATURDAY:

Plenty of sun, mild and less humid. Lows north around 49 and south around 55. Highs around 72.

SUNDAY:

Sunny and mild with low humidity. Lows north around 55 and south around 59. Highs around 75.

MONDAY:

Sunny and mild with low humidity. Lows north around 53 and south around 57. Highs around 74.

© 2018 WWL