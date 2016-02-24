NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The remnants of Hurricane Willa will move across SE Louisiana today. It will spread scattered showers and thunderstorms across the New Orleans area starting this morning and continuing until the evening hours.

A warm front will be out ahead of the low and this will move up from the Gulf to about New Orleans this morning. It will stay north of the city throughout the day. Along and south of this front will be warm and humid air that will make the atmosphere unstable. Some of the storms in this area will rotate and could develop a few weak tornadoes or waterspouts. SPC has placed areas from Lake Pontchartrain south to the coast in a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for the small tornado threat.

The Northshore will stay north of the front, so the atmosphere will stay more stable and we should not see any severe storms. However, expect some heavy rain at times throughout the day.

All areas will see some heavy rain and we could pick up 1-2"+ across the region. This may lead to some minor street flooding issues. High temperatures will be warmer in the Southshore as we get to the lower 80s, but the Northshore will likely only be in the mid 70s.

The rain and storms will end this evening as the low moves east of us. We will have lingering clouds tonight with cooler air moving in as a cold front moves through. Lows north will be ni the mid 50s and south in the lower 60s.

The clouds will gradually decrease on Friday with mostly clear skies by the evening hours. It will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Friday Night will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the 50s on both sides of the lake.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. It will be mild with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Sunday will be a warmer day ahead of a cold front. Expect plenty of sunshine with low humidity and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, mild and humid with a 100% chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could strong to severe with heavy rain and a few tornadoes. Highs around 80. Wind SW 8-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, less humid and cooler with a 10% chance for a lingering shower. Lows north of the lake around 57 and south around 61. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, less humid and cooler. Highs around 72. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 52 and south around 58. Highs around 76.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear and warmer. Lows north of the lake around 56 and south around 62. Highs around 81.

MONDAY:

Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows north of the lake around 54 and south around 60. Highs around 72.

TUESDAY:

Clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 46 and south around 55. Highs around 74.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows north of the lake around 52and south around 58. Highs around 79.

