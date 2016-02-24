NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

It may be mid-October, but it's feeling summer-ish today. Humidity is high, and temperatures will make it near records (90°) this Monday afternoon. We have scattered showers and storms racing from south to north - these will continue streaming in tonight and Tuesday as a cold front slowly reaches us and stalls near our coastline.

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

The front will finally get pushed to our south on Wednesday, which will leave us with some cooler and drier weather midweek. It turns humid and warmer Friday, then a front arrives Saturday with some showers and storms. This will set us up for a lovely fall-ish Sunday and start to next work week.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours. Highs around 87. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 75. Wind E/NE 5-7 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Highs around 82. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, cooler and breezy with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 64 north and 70 south. Highs around 77.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, mild and less humid. Lows north around 60 and south around 66. Highs around 75.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warmer and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows north around 63 and south around 69. Highs around 85.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 72. Highs around 81.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, cooler, breezy and becoming less humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows north around 58 and south around 63. Highs around 72.

The WWL-TV Pinpoint Weather Team can be reached at wwl-weather@wwltv.com; You can follow the team on Twitter by using the following links: Carl Arredondo ( @carl_arredondo ) Dave Nussbaum ( @Dave_Nussbaum ) Alexandra Cranford ( @alexandracranfo ) and Chris Franklin ( @CJohnFranklin )

© 2018 WWL