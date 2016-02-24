Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Scattered downpours will hang around the area through this Election Day as a front stalls over us. The rain should taper off this evening.

Another weak front approaches and then stalls late Wednesday and Thursday, so we will continue in the same set-up: mild/warm-ish in the 70s to around 80, humid and off/on showers through the day.

A stronger cold front moves in Friday with showers and storms in the first part of the day. It looks like it will turn much cooler and windy with rain ending Friday evening.

The weekend looks a lot cooler with mornings in the 40s or even perhaps scraping the upper 30s north of the lake. Models have been putting some rain over us Sunday and perhaps Monday. We'll keep you updated.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY - ELECTION DAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong. Highs around 82. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, patchy fog and muggy with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows around 72. Wind S 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 81. Wind S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows north around 63 and south around 67. Highs around 75.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy, breezy and much cooler with an 80% chance for showers and storms. A few storms could be strong. Lows north around 62 and south around 65. Highs around 69.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy and even cooler. Chilly lows north around 47 and south around 51. Highs around 61.

SUNDAY:

Plenty of sun, cool and pleasant. Cold lows north around 40 and south around 49. Highs around 65.

MONDAY:

Plenty of sun, cool and breezy. Chilly lows north around 48 and south around 52. Highs around 67.

