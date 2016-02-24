NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Rain chances stay on the higher side at about 60% for the next several days. A front outside our area will not quite make it here, and moisture will stream in from the Gulf of Mexico. This set-up will keep things hot and humid here with those scattered storms mainly in the afternoons. A few of the storms could be heavy, so have an umbrella handy and be ready for possible isolated street flooding.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Highs around 90. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Wind S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. heavy rain possible. Highs around 90. Wind S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 88.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 89.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

© 2018 WWL