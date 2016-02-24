NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Some spotty rain this Sunday evening will diminish after sunset.

Monday brings a mild, humid start, then expect a few more scattered downpours for the afternoon hours.

High pressure returns this week especially by Thursday through the end of the week. That will heat us up a little and lower rain chances (to about 20-30% for a few spotty storms).

No cold front is on the way, but models hint we may get one around Oct. 12... we'll see.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures falling from 80s to the 70s. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 76. Wind E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 88. Wind E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 76. Wind E 2-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 89. Wind E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

