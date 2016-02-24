NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The chance for rain will continue today and all weekend. Southeasterly winds will continue to transport in plenty of tropical moisture over us in the wake of Gordon. It will not take much heating of the day to set off scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain today. Watch out for some street flooding issues. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Tonight will be muggy with a stray shower possible. Lows will be in the 70s.

Weekend Forecast: The chance for rain will stay pretty high each day with daily scattered storms and some heavy rain. The best chance for storms will be on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

Next Week Outlook: A cold front will stall north of us starting on Monday and it will linger over the area through Wednesday. This will be close enough to help set of scattered storms with some heavy rain every day. The front will dissipate later in the week as Florence makes an approach toward the East Coast of the U.S. We will see fewer storms by the end of the week.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 88. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows around 77. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 86.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 87.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

© 2018 WWL