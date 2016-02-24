NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo- WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Plenty of moisture continues to stream in from the Gulf of Mexico keeping rain chances high through weekend.

30% chance this evening with temps in the 70s. 20% overnight with morning lows dropping into upper 60s north of the lake and low 70s south of the lake. More scattered showers and thunderstorms with some downpours on Friday. Highs in mid 80s.

Same for Saturday with Sunday's rain chance at 50%

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY EVENING:

Cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstornms. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south of the lake around 72. Wind E/SE 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 86. Wind E/NE 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Wind E/NE 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 86. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 89 feeling like 98-103.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

