Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

It is going to be a busy weather morning. Showers and storms ahead of a line are already moving across SE Louisiana. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Heavy rain is also expected with any storm.

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

The squall line of thunderstorms is racing to the east and will move into the Northshore starting around 5 AM. It will move into Metro New Orleans between 6 to 7 AM and exit the entire area by 10 AM. The storms with the line could be strong to severe with mainly damaging winds of 60-70 mph, but a few tornadoes will also be possible. We will see very heavy rain, so expect some street flooding for the morning commute. It will be windy when it is not storming with south winds of 20-30 mph.

Once the main line moves east of us by late-morning, we will then have mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon with a 30% chance for spotty showers. It will be breezy and cool with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Tonight will still be mostly cloudy, but it will be breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Clouds will slowly decrease on Friday. It will be a breezy and cooler day with low humidity. High temperatures will only be in the mid 60s. Friday Night will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the mid 40s north and lower 50s south.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sun and mild high temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunday will also be a pleasant day, but it will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY:

100% chance for heavy rain and strong to severe storms until 10 AM. The storms could produce damaging winds, tornadoes and strong downpours. Then it will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers this afternoon. Highs around 75. Wind SW/NW 15-25 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler and less humid. Lows north around 52 and south around 56. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Decreasing clouds, breezy, cooler and less humid. Highs around 67. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

SATURDAY:

Plenty of sun and mild with low humidity. Chilly lows north around 46 and south around 53. Highs around 72.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and warmer with low humidity. Cool lows north around 56 and south around 60. Highs around 78.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and more humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows north around 66 and south around 69. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 68. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows north around 57 and south around 61. Highs around 75.

© 2018 WWL