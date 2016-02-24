NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A few scattered storms are expected this Monday afternoon, then we transition to a drier and hotter pattern for the rest of the week. High pressure to our east will spread over us and decrease rain chances to about 20-30% in the afternoons. Temperatures will make it to about 90 each day, and the heat index could climb to around 100. No cold front is coming just yet - models are hinting maybe mid-October. We'll see.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 88. Wind E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 76. Wind E 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 89. Wind E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix and warm with a 30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 89.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

© 2018 WWL