Over the weekend, there will be some rain chances. Higher Saturday than Sunday. No washout, but keep rain gear handy if going to any of the festivals.

20% overnight and Saturday morning. Lows in low to mid 70s. Highs in upper 80s with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with some downpours.

30% on Sunday with highs around 90.

We will be watching Invest 91 near central America as it is possible to develop into a tropical depression over the weekend or early next week. Interests from SE LA to FL panhandle will need to watch next week. Our rain chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for isolated showers. Lows north of the lake around 71 and south of the lake around 77. Wind E/SE 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 50% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 88 feeling like 90s. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows around 76. Wind E/SE 3-5 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, a downpour possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, windy, and warm with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some rain could be heavy. Lows around 76. Highs around 85.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 84.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, warm, and not as muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Highs around 87.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear, warm, and not as muggy. Lows north of the lake around 65 and south of the lake around 71. Highs around 89.

