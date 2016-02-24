NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We will still have to deal with scattered storms today thanks to an upper-level low moving out of Texas across Louisiana. The storms will develop this afternoon and continue into the evening. A few could be strong with some heavy rain. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.

Tuesday through Friday will see a reduced chance for rain thanks to high pressure building toward us from the East Coast. Each day will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with spotty storms possible from the sea breeze. Most of you will not see much rain. Since it will be drier, we will become hotter with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 each day.

Weekend Outlook: Right now, it looks like an upper-level low will move just south the ridge of high pressure, and it will move over Louisiana on Saturday. This will bring back scattered storms on Saturday. It moves away from us on Sunday, so we will dry out again. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s all weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 88. Wind E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 76. Wind E 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 89. Wind E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix and warm with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 87.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

