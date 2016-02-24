NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Sunday looks hot with a few spotty storms here and there in the afternoon. Monday brings a few scattered storms, then we will increase rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday as a Gulf system moves to our east. A front makes it less hot and less humid likely starting Thursday into next weekend.

We are tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 14 in the northwest Caribbean Sea. By Sunday, it looks like the area will be able to develop into Tropical Storm Michael as it emerges in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The eventual track is for the system to stay east of Louisiana with a landfall perhaps near Destin, Florida on Wednesday as a strong tropical storm. This could still change some, but both the GFS and the Euro global models show a cold front moving through Wednesday or Thursday, which would force the system to turn northeast away from us.

This track would keep the stronger winds and associated rainfall well east of us.

What impacts can we expect in southeast Louisiana?

Right now it looks like:

- possibly higher than normal tides as southeast/east winds increase Monday through Wednesday, and

- 1-3 inches of rain Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by drier conditions for Thursday and Friday after the front moves through.

There is still uncertainty since the system has not actually developed yet, so these impacts could and likely will change at least some, but this is how it looks right now. We'll track it closely and will of course keep you updated.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear and mild with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind E 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Wind E 8-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloud/sun mix and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90. Wind E 8-15 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a 70% chance for showers or thunderstorms, downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 84.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a 50% chance for showers or thunderstorms, downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 84.

THURSDAY:

Mostly clear, warm and not humid. Lows north of the lake around 66 and south around 71. Highs around 83.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear, warm and not humid. Lows north of the lake around 60 and south around 68. Highs around 83.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear, warm and not humid. Lows north of the lake around 60 and south around 66. Highs around 82.

© 2018 WWL