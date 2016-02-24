NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

All eyes now are on Tropical Depression 14, soon to become Michael by later today or tomorrow. Models remain in fairly good agreement that this will remain to our east and impacts here will be minimal. In fact, most of the rain associated with a strengthening tropical system should become more concentrated near the center and father east, so not anticipating a great deal of rainfall here, not very strong winds. It will likely become breezy starting tomorrow and with sustained winds from the east and southeast, some minor coastal flooding is possible with higher than normal tides. Landfall looks to be along the FL panhandle on Wednesday as possibly a hurricane.

Our forecast today is calling for a 30% chance for spotty showers/storms. An increase in rain chances tomorrow and Tuesday to around 50%, then drop on Wednesday as Michael makes landfall. A COLD FRONT is on the way and will bring slightly cooler and less humid air by Thursday making it start to fell more Fall-like!

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. Way Too Hot! 30% chance for spotty showers/storms. High: 90. Winds: E 6-12.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 72. Winds: E 5-10.

MONDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy. Breezy. High: 88. Winds: E 8-15.

TUESDAY:

70% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. Breezy. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 85.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers, storms. Breezy. Low: S 75, N 72. High: 87.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. Little cooler and less humid! Low: S 75, N 70. High: 86.

FRIDAY:

Sunny skies! Cooler and less humid. Low: S 69, N 61. High: 84.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Very nice! Low: S 68, N 60. High: 85.

© 2018 WWL