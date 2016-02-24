NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Dry, sunny weather stretches on through Tuesday. We'll have some patchy fog in the mornings as our humidity edges up a little. Afternoons will be warmer than average for this time of year in the middle 80s (average high is 77 right now).

A cold front will approach our area on Halloween (Wednesday) - ahead of the front, it'll be warm, humid and breezy during the day with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible.

For now, Wednesday evening looks warm and humid with a few showers. No jackets will be needed for trick-or-treating this year, and the evening won't have that "fall feel."

Late after midnight and especially toward daybreak Thursday, a line of strong storms should charge in with a cold front. The fast-moving system will sweep through Thursday morning with rain likely wrapping up Thursday afternoon.

Rain amounts look like 1-3 inches Thursday morning, and a few strong to severe storms may be possible. We will keep you updated as we get closer. Remember that exact timing could still change some on Halloween night, so keep up with forecasts as you make your plans.

Cooler, much drier air will surge in late Thursday.

A cool, dry, fall-like weekend will follow.

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY:

Plenty of sun, warm and more humid. Highs around 84. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Clear and mild with patchy dense fog. Lows north of the lake around 60 and south around 64. Calm wind.

TUESDAY:

Patchy morning fog, then partly cloudy, warm and humid. Highs around 85. Wind S 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY - HALLOWEEN:

Partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows north of the lake around 64 and south around 69. Highs around 86.

WEDNESDAY EVENING – HALLOWEEN:

Partly cloudy, breezy, mild and muggy with a 20-30% chance for spotty showers. Temperatures in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a 80% chance for morning showers and thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe. Lows around 70. Highs around 74.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler and less humid. Lows north of the lake around 48 and south around 54. Highs around 68.

SATURDAY:

Clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 43 and south around 52. Highs around 69.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 46 and south around 56. Highs around 74.

