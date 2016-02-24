Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Sunday looks warmer and more humid with some scattered thunderstorms as a front moves into the area.

A few showers could be around for Saints tailgating early in the day. Then rain chances increase to about 50-60% as we approach kickoff in the afternoon.

A couple of the afternoon storms could be strong particularly on the western side of our area toward Baton Rouge. Then the rain should taper off during the evening.

The front won't move through, so it will stay warm in the 80s Monday and Tuesday. A few spotty showers or storms are possible Monday.

Then a stronger front will move through early Tuesday, and that could trigger some strong to severe storms. We are under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms on the Southshore and right along the Northshore. We're under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) north of I-12. That means a few isolated storms could turn severe with the threat of damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes and/or hail.

It looks like the line of storms will move through mainly early Tuesday morning.

It turns a bit cooler Wednesday with a chance for a few showers or storms.

Then another front moves in with showers and storms Thursday into Friday with much cooler air starting Friday into the weekend.

One model shows more rain late Friday into early Saturday before we dry out.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY EVENING:

Clear, low humidity. Temperatures fall from 70s to 60s late. Winds: S 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Milder temps, more humid. Little patchy fog. Low: S 62, N 55. Winds: SE 5-10.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, 50% chance for showers and storms. Warmer, more humid. High: 80. Winds: SE 6-12.

MONDAY:

50% chance for showers and storms. Warm and humid. Low: S 68, N 64. High: 85.

TUESDAY:

Some severe storms possible. 60% chance for showers and storms. Warm and humid. Low: S 71, S 69. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies, cooler and less humid. Low: S 65, N 60. High: 75.

THURSDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Warmer. Breezy. Low: S 66, N 61. High: 80.

FRIDAY:

100% chance for showers and storms mainly in the morning. Breezy. Becoming much cooler and less humid. Low: S 55, N 53. High: 64.

