COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for eastern-facing shorelines of Louisiana and Mississippi from 7 AM Monday to 7 PM Tuesday. East winds will push water up 1-2 feet above ground level along shorelines, causing some flooding of low-lying coastal roads.

Tropical Storm Michael formed in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday. It is forecast to strengthen as it moves into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, and it may become a Category 2 hurricane before it makes landfall along the Florida panhandle later on Wednesday.

Right now the National Hurricane Center's forecast path keeps it east of Louisiana with a landfall around Apalachicola, Florida on Wednesday.

The latest model runs are in fairly good agreement and keep the system east of Louisiana thanks to a cold front that will move across the state midweek. This front will push Michael east of us, and we will not see much of an impact from the storm. The main impact will be some minor coastal flooding today through Wednesday with tides 1-2 feet above normal levels.

What can we expect in South Louisiana?

With a landfall to our east, impacts in Louisiana should be low. At this time, this is what we can expect:

1. Coastal flooding of 1-2 feet above ground level along eastern-facing shorelines Monday through early Wednesday due to sustained east winds

2. Rain Tuesday and Wednesday of roughly 1-2 inches for Southeast Louisiana

3. Breezy conditions with east winds of 10-20 mph Monday through Wednesday

Early Week Forecast: We will have some stormy weather the next few days as breezy east winds bring in plenty of moisture over us. Expect scattered storms today with some heavy rain at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. More scattered storms are expected tonight into Tuesday Morning with lows in the 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday also be stormy days. Tuesday will see the greatest chance for storms with some heavy rain as the easterly flow continues. Plus, a few bands of rain from Michael could make their way toward SE LA. Then on Wednesday, FINALLY a cold front will move across the area into Thursday Morning. This will bring us some scattered storms on Wednesday.

Late Week Forecast: This cold front will bring us some Fall Weather!! Thursday and Friday will be sunny, less humid and pleasant with sunny skies. High temperatures will only be in the lower 80s. Lows will be in the 50s north and 60s south!

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 88. Wind E 8-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind E 8-15 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, downpours like. Highs around 84. Wind E 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 87.

THURSDAY:

Mostly clear, warm and less humid. Lows north of the lake around 70 and south around 75. Highs around 86.

FRIDAY:

Clear, warm and not humid. Lows north of the lake around 57 and south around 67. Highs around 81.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear, warm and not humid. Lows north of the lake around 58 and south around 66. Highs around 82.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear, warm and not humid. Lows north of the lake around 61 and south around 67. Highs around 81.

