NEW ORLEANS

An upper level area of high pressure over the southeast US will keep our weather hot with spotty downpours the next few days. High temps will reach about 90 in the afternoons... the average high for this time of year is 83°.

The upper level high pressure will shift eastward and allow a better chance for showers on Saturday, around 50%, but drop to 30% on Sunday. So you may have to dodge a few storms, but it does not look like a wash out for all the festivals and football games this weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A few clouds and humid with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 76. Wind E 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs around 90. Wind E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A few clouds and humid with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 76. Wind E 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Near record highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 89.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 89.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 87.

