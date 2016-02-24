NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A chilly in the air this morning as we began the day in the 40s and 50s!! Lots of sunshine today with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s, staying below normal! We won't be as chilly tonight or tomorrow morning as Sunday will start in the 50s and 60s with a daytime high of 80°. That's due to a west wind, which is a warmer wind for us. As winds gradually come more off the Gulf, the humidity will also increase. This is the trend through the first half of the week with the peak of warmer and more humid air arriving on Halloween. So unfortunately it won't feel like Fall for all the trick-or-treaters! We could see a few showers Halloween, but at the moment I'm leaving the chance at around 20%. 60% early in the day Thursday as a cold front moves through the area with temps falling through the afternoon. We look to stay cloudy with a few showers Friday behind the first cold front and ahead of a second front. Highs in the 60s on Friday with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. The second front looks to move through on Friday, clearing skies and rain for the following weekend!

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY:

Beautiful!! Sunny skies, low humidity, and cool temps. High: 74. Winds: NW 8-15.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Clear skies, not as chilly. Low: S 61, N 55. Winds: NW/W 5-10.

SUNDAY:

Sunny skies, warmer temps. High: 80. Winds: WSW 6-12.

MONDAY:

Lots of sun. Warmer and more humid. Low: S 65, N 61. High: 82.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Warm and more humid. Low: S 66, N 62. High: 84.

HALLOWEEN:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance for a few showers. Warm and humid. Low: S 67, N 64. High: 86.

ALL SAINT'S DAY:

Cloudy skies. 60% chance for showers and storms early in the day. Falling temps in the afternoon. Low: S 69, N 67. High: 75, Falling in to the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies. 30% chance for a few showers. Much cooler and breezy. Low: S 54, N 47. High: 67.

