NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

The gorgeous weekend weather continues today with ample sunshine and lower humidity. Temps are on the rise and expect an afternoon high of around 81°. With more a wind from the Gulf humidity, as well as temps, will climb through the week peaking on Halloween. We won't have the Fall feel for trick-or-treating. A few showers are possible Halloween, but only around 20% as of now. A strong cold front will move into the area early Thursday and could trigger strong to severe storms. Right now the timing looks to be for daybreak on All Saint's Day with clearing conditions and falling temps through the day. Friday and Saturday look chilly with mornings in the 40s and 50s and daytime highs only in the 60s!!

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY:

Beautiful! Sunny skies, warmer. Slightly more humid. High: 81. Winds: WSW 6-12.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clear skies, milder temps. Low: S 65, N 60. Winds: Light.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. Warmer temps. More humid. High: 83. Winds: Var. 5-10.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, warm and more humid. Low: S 66, N 61. High: 85.

HALLOWEEN:

Partly cloudy, 20% chance for isolated showers. Warmer and more humid. Low: S 68, N 64. High: 87.

ALL SAINT'S DAY:

Early storms, some severe possible. 70% chance for numerous storms. Then clearing. Falling temps through the afternoon behind the front. Low: S 62, N 60. High: 78, then falling.

FRIDAY:

Early clouds, then becoming sunny. Breezy and much less humid. Cool. Low: S 54, N 48. High: 69.

SATURDAY:

Chilly morning! Sunny skies and cool afternoon temps. Low: S 52, N 42. High: 67.

© 2018 WWL