Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

TORNADO WATCH for entire area until 7am.

Metro New Orleans north and west are in an Enhanced Risk of severe weather late tonight into Thursday morning. An Enhanced Risk means numerous severe storms are possible with more of the storms persistent and/or widespread. There is a greater risk for tornadoes and damaging winds with an Enhanced Risk. From midnight to 5am, there could be isolated severe storms ahead of the main line. These isolated storms are usually the rotating cells that could produce tornadoes. After 5am, we will be watching the line of intense storms moving across the area until 10am. We could also see some possible tornadoes with the line and damaging winds are also a concern with the line. The Pinpoint Weather Team will be here to keep you updated through the night and into the morning on the progress of this severe weather potential. We are in our secondary severe weather season.

After midnight/2am storm chances increase to 100% towards morning commute. 1-3" of rain possible which could cause street flooding. Check radar on Channel 4 before leaving house. Line of severe storms between 5-10am across SE LA.

20% for Thursday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and highs in mid 70s. Cooler and breezy for Friday with lows in 50s and highs in upper 60s.

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Cloudy, breezy, and mild with a 100% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 3am, some will be severe with damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. Lows around 71. Wind S/SW 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY:

100% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 10am, some could be severe with damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. 20% in afternoon and mostly cloudy and mild. Highs around 76. Wind W/SW 8-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and cooler with a 20% chance for light rain. Lows in 50s. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Clouds & sunshine, breezy, cooler, and low humidity. Highs around 68. Wind NW 10-18 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Chilly lows north of the lake around 46 and cool south of the lake around 53. Highs around 73.

SUNDAY – SET CLOCKS BACK ONE HOUR/CHECK BATTERIES IN SMOKE DETECTORS:

Clouds & sunshine, breezy, and warm with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Highs around 80.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 69. Highs around 82.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 68. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Cool lows north of the lake around 56 and south of the lake around 61. Highs around 76.

© 2018 WWL