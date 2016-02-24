NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for eastern-facing shorelines of Louisiana and Mississippi until 7 AM Thursday. Strong east winds will push water up 1-3 feet above ground level along shorelines, causing some flooding of low-lying coastal roads.

WIND ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF ST BERNARD & PLAQUEMINES PARISHES UNTIL 7PM Wind will be up to 30 mph at times.

Hurricane Michael is a Category 3 hurricane and will make landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday as a major hurricane. It now could reach Category 4 strength.

What can we expect in South Louisiana?

With a landfall to our east, impacts in Louisiana should be low. At this time, this is what we can expect:

1. Coastal flooding of 1-3 feet above normal high tides along eastern-facing shorelines through early Thursday due to sustained east winds

2. Rain Wednesday of roughly 1-2 inches for Southeast Louisiana

3. Windy conditions with east winds of 15-30 mph through Wednesday afternoon.

Local Forecast: Passing downpours continue overnight and a few could linger into Wednesday before a cold front arrives Thursday. Winds will shift overnight to become northwesterly on Wednesday, which will allow coastal flooding conditions to gradually ease during Thursday morning. Very pleasant, dry, cooler weather takes over Thursday into the weekend due to that midweek cold front.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Wind N/NE 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine, breezy, and warm with a 30% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 89 feeling like 90s. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for a shower before daybreak. Lows north of the lake around 66 and south of the lake around 71. Wind N/NW 8-15 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly clear, breezy, warm, and less humid. Highs around 83. Wind NW 10-18 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear and less humid. Cool lows north of the lake around 52 and south of the lake around 65. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear and less humid. Cool lows north of the lake around 53 and south of the lake around 63. Highs around 79.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows in 60s. Highs around 88 feeling like 90-95.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, windy, less humid, and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows around 70. Highs around 78.

TUESDAY:

Mostly clear, windy, less humid, and mild. Cool lows north of the lake around 53 and south of the lake around 63. Highs around 77.

