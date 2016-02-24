NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for eastern-facing shorelines of Louisiana and Mississippi until 7 AM Thursday. Strong east winds will push water up 1-3 feet above ground level along shorelines, causing some flooding of low-lying coastal roads.

Hurricane Michael is a Category 3 hurricane and will make landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday as a major hurricane.

The latest model runs are in good agreement and keep the system east of Louisiana. This is due to a cold front that will move in and push Michael east of us. Additionally, an area of high pressure just off the southeast US coast will guide Michael to the northeast into the Florida Panhandle.

What can we expect in South Louisiana?

With a landfall to our east, impacts in Louisiana should be low. At this time, this is what we can expect:

1. Coastal flooding of 1-3 feet above normal high tides along eastern-facing shorelines through early Thursday due to sustained east winds

2. Rain Tuesday and Wednesday of roughly 1-2 inches for Southeast Louisiana

3. Windy conditions with east winds of 15-25 mph Tuesday through Wednesday

Local Forecast: Passing downpours continue this evening and overnight and a few could linger into Wednesday before a cold front arrives Thursday. Winds will shift overnight to become northwesterly on Wednesday, which will allow coastal flooding conditions to gradually ease during the day Wednesday. Very pleasant, dry, cooler weather takes over Thursday into the weekend due to that midweek cold front.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and mild with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Temperatures in the 80s falling to 70s. Wind E/NE 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Wind N/NE 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine, breezy, and warm with a 30-40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 87 feeling like 90s. Wind NW 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for a shower before daybreak. Lows north of the lake around 66 and south of the lake around 71. Wind N/NW 8-15 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly clear, breezy, warm, and less humid. Highs around 84. Wind NW 10-18 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear and less humid. Cool lows north of the lake around 52 and south of the lake around 65. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear and less humid. Cool lows north of the lake around 53 and south of the lake around 63. Highs around 79.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows in 60s. Highs around 88 feeling like 90-95.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, windy, less humid, and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows around 70. Highs around 78.

TUESDAY:

Mostly clear, windy, less humid, and mild. Cool lows north of the lake around 53 and south of the lake around 63. Highs around 77.

