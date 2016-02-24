NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A cold front has stalled across the Southshore, which is keeping overcast skies and fairly humid conditions. There will be a big spread in temperatures today, with 70s to 80s for southern spots but 60s to low 70s from Hammond to Baton Rouge.

The stalled front will drift to our south tonight, making it a little cooler, breezy and less humid.

Thursday looks very pleasant before the front drifts back over us Friday, bringing back humidity, warmth and some spotty rain.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day as another cold front heads our way with a few scattered showers and storms.

The front will move through Saturday night, and it will turn much cooler on Sunday. Sunday night will be the coolest we've seen so far this season with lows near 50 north and in the upper 50s south.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Highs around 81. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler and becoming less humid. Lows north around 60 and south around 68. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, warm and less humid. Highs around 79. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warmer and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows north around 63 and south around 70. Highs around 85.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and a few storms. Lows north around 68 and south around 72. Highs around 81.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler and less humid. Lows north around 57 and south around 62. Highs around 73.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, mild and less humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows north around 49 and south around 59. Highs around 73.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, mild and a little more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows north around 59 and south around 63. Highs around 77.

