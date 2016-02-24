NEW ORLEANS, LA — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Get ready for some very hot and humid weather this weekend!! The upper-level ridge of high that has been west of us all week will build toward Louisiana starting today. This will significantly reduce the chance for rain today to only isolated showers and storms. That means we will see more sunshine and it will be hot with high temperatures in the mid 90s. It will feel even hotter with the heat index around 105-110°. Please take it easy if you are outside and stay hydrated! Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Weekend Forecast: More oppressive heat is on tap all weekend. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day with only a very small chance for a stray shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index around 105-110°+. Use caution if outdoors this weekend!

Next Week Outlook: An upper trough of low pressure will push the ridge of high pressure back westward allowing for some relief from the very hot temperatures by mid-week. An upper and surface low look to then move close to SE LA by the middle of the week, and this will increase the chance for rain. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s all week.

DETAILED FORECAST

*Heat Advisory from 11 AM - 8 PM - Washington, Tangipahoa Parishes*

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, very hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Highs around 95. Heat index 105-110+. Wind W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows around 79. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Plenty of sun, very hot and humid with a 10% chance for a stray shower. Highs around 97, heat index 108-112. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Plenty of sun, very hot and humid with a 10% chance for a stray shower. Lows around 80. Highs around 96, heat index 108-112.

MONDAY:

Plenty of sun with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Lows around 79. Highs around 96, heat index 105-110.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Lows around 78. Highs around 94, heat index 105-110.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

