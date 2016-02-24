NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Carl Meteorologist

A front will keep the chance for rain through this evening and through the morning commute. 40% chance with temps this evening falling to 70s. Tuesday morning lows in low to mid 70s. Highs around 80 with a 40% chance for a few showers.

Cooler and less humid on Wednesday with a 20% chance for light rain or drizzle and cloudy breezy conditions. Highs in 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Temps in the 80s falling to 70s. Wind E/NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers. Lows around 74. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers. Highs around 80. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Cloudy, mild, and not as muggy with a 20% chance for light rain or drizzle. Lows in the 60s. Wind N/NE 8-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Cloudy, mild, breezy, and not as muggy with a 20% chance for light rain or drizzle. Highs around 75. Wind N/NE 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild, breezy, and lower humidity. Cool lows north of the lake around 59 and south of the lake around 66. Highs around 76.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows north of the lake around 65 and south of the lake around 72. Highs around 85 feeling like 90s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 72. Highs around 81.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear, breezy, cooler, and less humid. Cool lows north of the lake around 57 and south of the lake around 60. Highs around 72.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, mild, and low humidity. Cool lows in the 50s. Highs around 76.

