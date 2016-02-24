NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Carl Meteorologist
A front will keep the chance for rain through this evening and through the morning commute. 40% chance with temps this evening falling to 70s. Tuesday morning lows in low to mid 70s. Highs around 80 with a 40% chance for a few showers.
Cooler and less humid on Wednesday with a 20% chance for light rain or drizzle and cloudy breezy conditions. Highs in 70s.
► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.
For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY EVENING:
Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Temps in the 80s falling to 70s. Wind E/NE 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:
Cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers. Lows around 74. Wind NE 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY AFTERNOON:
Cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers. Highs around 80. Wind NE 8-15 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:
Cloudy, mild, and not as muggy with a 20% chance for light rain or drizzle. Lows in the 60s. Wind N/NE 8-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:
Cloudy, mild, breezy, and not as muggy with a 20% chance for light rain or drizzle. Highs around 75. Wind N/NE 15-20 mph.
THURSDAY:
Mostly cloudy, mild, breezy, and lower humidity. Cool lows north of the lake around 59 and south of the lake around 66. Highs around 76.
FRIDAY:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows north of the lake around 65 and south of the lake around 72. Highs around 85 feeling like 90s.
SATURDAY:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 72. Highs around 81.
SUNDAY:
Mostly clear, breezy, cooler, and less humid. Cool lows north of the lake around 57 and south of the lake around 60. Highs around 72.
MONDAY:
Partly cloudy, mild, and low humidity. Cool lows in the 50s. Highs around 76.
The WWL-TV Pinpoint Weather Team can be reached at wwl-weather@wwltv.com; You can follow the team on Twitter by using the following links: Carl Arredondo ( @carl_arredondo ) Dave Nussbaum ( @Dave_Nussbaum ) Alexandra Cranford ( @alexandracranfo ) and Chris Franklin ( @CJohnFranklin )