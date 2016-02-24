NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Get ready for more warm and humid weather today as a cold front moves closer to us. The front will help set off scattered showers and thunderstorms across Southeast Louisiana Today. A few downpours are possible. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 70s. The stormy weather continues on Tuesday as the cold front moves into the area with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

The cold front will move through on Wednesday Morning, and that will put an end to any rain. We will become partly cloudy, breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Thursday will be a pleasant day with partly cloudy skies, low humidity and highs in the mid 70s again.

The old cold front will retreat back north as a warm front on Friday. This will warm us back up and make it more humid with spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will be int he mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Unfortunately, it looks like we will have a soggy Saturday, but a drier Sunday. Our next cold front will move into the area on Saturday with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. The cold front moves through on Saturday Night with more showers. Then we will dry out on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours. Highs around 87. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 75. Wind E/NE 5-7 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Highs around 82. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, cooler and breezy with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 64 north and 70 south. Highs around 77.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, mild and less humid. Lows north around 60 and south around 66. Highs around 75.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warmer and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows north around 63 and south around 69. Highs around 85.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 72. Highs around 81.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, cooler, breezy and becoming less humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows north around 58 and south around 63. Highs around 72.

The WWL-TV Pinpoint Weather Team can be reached at wwl-weather@wwltv.com; You can follow the team on Twitter by using the following links: Carl Arredondo ( @carl_arredondo ) Dave Nussbaum ( @Dave_Nussbaum ) Alexandra Cranford ( @alexandracranfo ) and Chris Franklin ( @CJohnFranklin )

© 2018 WWL