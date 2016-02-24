NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We start this Friday with some cool and comfortable weather, but do not get used to it. It will become warmer and more humid today as a warm front moves up from the Gulf. At the same time, high pressure will be east of Louisiana and that will bring back southerly winds. Expect a partly cloudy, breezy day with isolated showers - especially late in the day/evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with patchy dense fog and a few showers. Lows will be much warmer in the upper 60s north and lower 70s south.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday will be a warm and humid day ahead of a strong cold front. We will also see spotty showers throughout the day. However, most of you may actually be rain free. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. The cold front will move through during the evening hours, and we will feel the cooler temperatures overnight with mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the mid 50s north and lower 60s south. Sunday will be a fantastic day with plenty of sun, a breeze, low humidity and cooler high temperatures only in the lower 70s. Sunday Night will be clear and chilly north with lows in the upper 40s, and south will be in the upper 50s. You will need jackets on Monday Morning!

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, warmer and more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers later in the day. Highs around 86. Wind E 6-12 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with patchy fog and a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows north around 68 and south around 72. Wind SE/NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, breezy, warm and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Highs around 84. Wind N 8-15 mph.

SUNDAY:

Plenty of sun, breezy, much cooler and less humid. Lows north around 57 and south around 63. Wind N 8-15 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, mild and a little more humid with a 20% chance for a late-day shower. Chilly lows north around 48 and south around 59. Highs around 75.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and more humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers. Lows north around 63 and south around 66. Highs around 76.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Downpours likely. Lows north around 63 and south around 66. Highs around 77.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours likely. Highs around 77.

The WWL-TV Pinpoint Weather Team can be reached at wwl-weather@wwltv.com; You can follow the team on Twitter by using the following links: Carl Arredondo ( @carl_arredondo ) Dave Nussbaum ( @Dave_Nussbaum ) Alexandra Cranford ( @alexandracranfo ) and Chris Franklin ( @CJohnFranklin )

© 2018 WWL