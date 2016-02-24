NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Warm, dry weather continues on this Tuesday.

More patchy fog is possible overnight into early Wednesday. The rest of Wednesday will continue warm, a bit breezy and humid with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms.

Trick or treat weather looks warm this year - there's no need for jackets, and most of us will not have much in the way of rain either (rain chance for Wednesday evening still looks like 20%).

Late after midnight and especially into Thursday morning will be our next stormy period.

Right now it looks like a line of strong to severe storms will sweep in sometime around 8-10 a.m. Thursday (although exact timing could still change some). There is a slight risk of severe weather with the line of storms - damaging winds will be the main severe threat, but a few tornadoes and/or hail will also be possible.

The storms will also dump 1-2+ inches of rain fairly quickly, so some brief street flooding will also be possible.

The rain moves out quickly Thursday around lunchtime, leaving us with a cloudy, cooler, breezy afternoon and evening.

Much cooler, pleasant, fall-like weather returns this weekend. Saturday and Sunday mornings especially will be on the chilly side in the 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 50s south of the lake.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Plenty of sun, unseasonably warm and humid. Near record highs around 86. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and muggy with patchy dense fog. Lows north around 66 and south around 70. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY - HALLOWEEN:

Partly cloudy, breezy, unseasonably warm and humid with a 20% chance for a shower. Near record highs around 87. Wind S 8-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a 20-30% chance for a shower. Temperatures around 80.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with a 90% chance for morning strong to severe thunderstorms. Rain end around Noon and then cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows around 71. Highs around 72.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and cool. Lows north around 49 and south around 57. Highs around 67.

SATURDAY:

Sunny, mild and pleasant. Lows north around 44 and south around 52. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny and mild with low humidity. Chilly lows north around 48 and south around 56. Highs around 75.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, mild and more humid with a 20% chance for a shower or storm. Lows north around 55 and south around 63. Highs around 78.

