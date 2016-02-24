NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Patchy areas of dense fog this morning as temperatures and dew points are nearly the same. As temps increase through the morning and get further above the dew point, fog will dissipate. Partly sunny skies with warm, muggy conditions and a 40% chance for some afternoon and evening showers. This will develop ahead of a cold front which once through by late tonight, cooler and drier air will rush in. Morning temps tomorrow in the 50s and 60s with an afternoon temp struggling to reach 70°! Morning temps Monday in the 40s and 50s and highs in the low 70s. Temps will remain in the 70s next week, but several disturbances from the west will keep rain chances on the higher side Tuesday through Friday.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny. Warm and humid. 40% chance for scattered showers, few storms. High: 84. Winds: SE/N 8-15.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Clearing skies late, turning sharply cooler and less humid. Breezy. Low: S 62, N 56. Winds: NE 8-15.

SUNDAY:

Sunny skies, very cool and low humidity! Windy. High: 70. Winds: NE 10-18.

MONDAY:

Increasing clouds. Chilly morning, cool afternoon. Low: S 57, N 57. High: 74.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy skies, 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Cool temps. Low: S 64, N 58. High: 76.

WEDNESDAY:

Overcast. 50% chance for showers. Cool. Low: S 66, N 60. High: 75.

THURSDAY:

Overcast. 50% chance for showers. Cool. Low: S 66, N 60. High: 75.

FRIDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours. Low: S 66, N 60. High: 74.

