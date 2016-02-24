NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The cold front has stalled across the Southshore to the MS Coast today. This will keep plenty of clouds over us along with isolated showers during the day. We will have a big spread in high temperatures today. The Southshore to Slidell to the MS Coast will have high temperatures in the lower 80s, but areas from Hammond to Baton Rouge will only be in the mid 70s. The front will finally drift into the Northern Gulf tonight. This will make it partly cloudy, a little cooler, breezy and less humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 north and in the upper 60s south.

Thursday will be a pleasant day with a breeze, lower humidity, partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

The old cold front will drift north as a warm front on Friday. This will bring back the humidity, spotty showers and storms and warmer temperatures. Highs will climb back into the mid 80s.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday will be a cloudy and dreary day as another cold front heads our way. The front will set off scattered showers and a few storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. The front will move through Saturday Night and it will turn MUCH cooler on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies, a breeze, lower humidity levels and high temperatures ONLY in the lower 70s. Sunday Night will be mostly clear and MUCH COOLER with lows around 50 north and in the upper 50s south. Finally a cool-down!

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Highs around 81. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler and becoming less humid. Lows north around 60 and south around 68. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, warm and less humid. Highs around 79. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warmer and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows north around 63 and south around 70. Highs around 85.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and a few storms. Lows north around 68 and south around 72. Highs around 81.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler and less humid. Lows north around 57 and south around 62. Highs around 73.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, mild and less humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows north around 49 and south around 59. Highs around 73.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, mild and a little more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows north around 59 and south around 63. Highs around 77.

