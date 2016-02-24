Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Morning fog will give way to plenty of clouds this afternoon as the cold front from Sunday retreats back north as a warm front. It will be a warm and humid day with spotty showers and storms. We could see some stronger storms on the Northshore later today as a Marginal Risk is in place there. High temperatures will climb into the lower 80s. Expect more scattered showers and storms tonight across all of SE Louisiana as a cold front moves toward us. A few of the storms could be strong to possibly severe north of the lake and into Mississippi. Again, a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) is in place there. Patchy fog is possible toward morning too. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Election Day, Tuesday, will be a warm and humid day as the cold front stalls over us. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms from time to time. Expect near record highs in the lower to mid 80s.

The cold front will stay stalled over us on Wednesday and Thursday. This will keep us warm and humid with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A stronger cold front will move through on Friday. This front will bring us another round of scattered showers and a few storms. It will turn MUCH COOLER behind this front with highs only in the mid 60s.

Weekend Outlook: Right now, it looks like we will be partly cloudy on Saturday with a slight chance for a shower in the 1st part of the day. Highs will only be in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 60s.

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY:

Patchy fog early, then mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. A few storms could be strong. Highs around 82. Wind S 8-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with patchy fog and a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe north of the lake. Lows around 72. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Patchy fog early, then mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 83. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Patchy fog early, then mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Lows around 71. Highs around 82.

THURSDAY:

Patchy fog early, then mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Lows around 67. Highs around 77.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 62. Highs around 67.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, breezy, less humid and cool with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows north of the lake around 47 and south around 50. Highs around 63.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 43 and south around 50. Highs around 68.

© 2018 WWL