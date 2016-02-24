NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

You can feel the humidity has increased as winds are bringing in Gulf moisture. A pop up shower is possible this afternoon, but a better chance, 40%, tomorrow as a cold front moves into the region and south of the coast by late Saturday. Cooler and less humid air arrives for later Saturday night along with increasing winds. Temps above normal today and tomorrow climbing into the 80s, but highs in the 70s will return Sunday and be with us through next week. Beautiful weather Sunday and Monday with clouds moving back into the area. Grab the jackets Monday morning as temps will begin the day in the 40s and 50s! A series of disturbances will move our way keeping rain chances high from Tuesday through Thursday.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, warmer and more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers later in the day. Highs around 86. Wind E 6-12 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with patchy fog and a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows north around 68 and south around 72. Wind SE/NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, breezy, warm and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Highs around 84. Wind N 8-15 mph.

SUNDAY:

Plenty of sun, breezy, much cooler and less humid. Lows north around 55 and south around 62. Wind N 8-15 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, mild and a little more humid with a 20% chance for a late-day shower. Chilly lows north around 48 and south around 58. Highs around 75.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and more humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers. Lows north around 58 and south around 63. Highs around 75.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Downpours likely. Lows north around 62 and south around 65. Highs around 76.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a 70% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours likely. Highs around 75.

