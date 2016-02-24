Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Mostly clear skies this morning and not quite as chilly as winds have returned to a southeasterly direction. A line of heavy showers/storms associated with a cold front along with some storms developing ahead of the line are on the march eastward. Some of these storms will arrive early this afternoon. There is a marginal risk (1 of 5) that some of today's storms could become strong to severe. Strong, gusty winds would be the greatest threat. The cold front doesn't move through the area, so temps reach the low 80s Monday. Nor does the next cold front expected on Tuesday. This front too will trigger a marginal risk of isolated severe weather. We finally get a cold front to move through the are early Friday, but not before another round of showers and storms Thursday and into Friday. Much cooler by Friday and into next weekend, but likely some lingering showers.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY:

Increasing clouds. Breezy, warmer. Showers and storms in the afternoon, 50% chance. Marginal risk of isolated strong/severe storms. High: 80. Winds SE 8-15.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 68, N 65. Winds: S 5-10.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies, 30% chance for a few showers. Warm and muggy. High: 84. Winds: SE/S 8-15.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, 40% chance for some showers/storms. Marginal risk of isolated strong/severe Warm and muggy. Low: S 70, N 69. High: 85.

WEDNESDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers, storms. Warm. Low: S 71, N 69. High: 82.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy skies. 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Mild temps. Low: S 69, N 67. High: 78.

FRIDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms early, then clearing. Turning cooler. Breezy. Low: S 62, N 57. High: 68.

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. 30% chance for some showers. Low: S 56, N 49. High: 67.

