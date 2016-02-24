NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Fall weather will come in waves looking ahead to the next 7 days. Beautiful morning with bright sunshine and pleasant temps! We will get a tad warmer today, into the low 80s, and also a slight increase in humidity as winds return from the SE.

By tomorrow highs are back to the upper 80s and rain returns Monday. Another cold front will bring high temps back down to the 70s and mornings in the 50s and 60 by the middle to end of the week and then a warming trend heading into next weekend. Rain will accompany the front with a 50% Monday and 60% Tuesday. We may see an isolated shower chance linger into the end of the week.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. Little warmer, more humid. High: 83. Winds: E/SE 6-12.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear skies, little more humid. Cool temps. Low: S 70, N 63. Winds: SE 5-10.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. Warmer and more humid. Less than 10% chance for a stray shower. High: 88. Winds: SE 6-12.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy. Low: S 74, N 71. High: 87.

TUESDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy. Breezy. Low: S 75, N 72. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance for an isolated shower. Breezy. Cooler and less humid. Low: S 69, N 66. High: 76.

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance for an isolated shower.Cool and low humidity. Low: S 67, N 59. High: 77.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, 40% chance for scattered showers. Low: S 68, N 62. High: 83.

