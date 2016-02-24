NEW ORLEANS, LA — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We will have another day with a good chance for rain/storms as Louisiana sits on the eastern edge of an upper-level high pressure. A few upper-level waves will move through today, and they will help to develop the storms starting this morning. The storms will continue into the evening hours. A few could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. High temperatures will try to get into the lower 90s. Tonight will be partly cloudy, but we will still have some spotty showers and storms. Lows will be in the 70s.

More stormy weather is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday as a trough of low pressure sits over the Eastern U.S. This trough will send a cold front toward, but it will not get all the way here. However, it will be close enough to keep our wet weather pattern in place. Expect scattered showers and storms each day with highs in the lower 90s before the storms develop.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will build back over Louisiana starting on Friday and it will remain over us all weekend. We will have spotty storms on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Then we will not see much rain at all Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s, but it will feel like 105-110° with the high humidity levels.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Expect some heavy rain. Highs around 92, feels like 101-106. Wind W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Expect some heavy rain. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect some heavy rain. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94. Heat index 103-108.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 95. Heat index 105-110.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 95. Heat index 105-110.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 95. Heat index 105-110.

