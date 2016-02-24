NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Watch for some scattered showers and storms this weekend, especially in the afternoons. A weak surface front will hover near us and we'll have plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, so rain chances will stay near 40-50%. Most rain will end during the evening hours, and overnight we'll keep 20% rain chances.

Next week, high pressure starts to build again, so rain chances will go down a little and temperatures will climb to near 90 for the afternoons.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Cloud/sun mix and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 87. Wind N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind NE 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY:

Cloud/sun mix and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 89. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloud/sun mix and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 90. Wind E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

