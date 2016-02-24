NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist
Watch for some scattered showers and storms this weekend, especially in the afternoons. A weak surface front will hover near us and we'll have plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, so rain chances will stay near 40-50%. Most rain will end during the evening hours, and overnight we'll keep 20% rain chances.
Next week, high pressure starts to build again, so rain chances will go down a little and temperatures will climb to near 90 for the afternoons.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY:
Cloud/sun mix and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 87. Wind N 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind NE 3-8 mph.
SUNDAY:
Cloud/sun mix and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 89. Wind NE 5-10 mph.
MONDAY:
Cloud/sun mix and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 90. Wind E 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.
WEDNESDAY:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.
THURSDAY:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.
FRIDAY:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.
SATURDAY:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.