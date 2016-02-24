NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

We are keeping a close watch of the tropics this morning with the potential high for likely development of the system currently in the NW Caribbean. The system is trying to organize as surface circulation appears to be tightening. Future track is uncertain as the storm isn't well developed, but model consensus is for this to remain to our east. This track would keep the associated rainfall well east of us along with the stronger winds. Direct impacts would be higher than normal tides as winds pick up by Monday from the SE and E. Both the GFS and Euro are pointing to this scenario with the Euro getting the center of the storm a bit closer to the mouth of the River before turning NE. Both global models indicate a cold front moving through Wednesday or Thursday, which is the reason for the turn to the NE and away from us. It's something for all of us to pay attention to this weekend and early next week.

Today, more moisture is surging in and rain chances pick up to around 50%. A little drier tomorrow and rain chances increasing again by early next week. A cold front should help drop temps and humidity, finally, by the end of the work week!!

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 50% chance for showers and storms. High: 88. Winds: SE 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 71. Winds: SE 5-10.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Hotter temps. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10.

MONDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Breezy. Low: S 76, N 71. High: 88.

TUESDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Breezy. Low: S 76, N 71. High: 88.

WEDNESDAY:

40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Breezy. Low: S 75, N 70. High: 88.

THURSDAY:

Few early clouds, then sunny. Less humid and a bit cooler! Low: S 73, N 67. High: 86.

FRIDAY:

Sunny and less humid! Low: S 70, N 64. High: 85.

