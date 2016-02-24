NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

We are still waiting on that first cold front of the season. The GFS indicated that could happen toward the end of next week. Let's hope this forecast verifies! Until then, an upper high has kept us way to warm and only allowed a few showers to develop. We just happened to have a heavy storm develop over the metro area yesterday. There is still plenty of moisture in the atmosphere. The upper ridge will shift eastward by Saturday allowing more moisture and instability to trigger a better chance of rain, around 40-50%, for the weekend and as we head into next week. By the middle to end of next week, an upper trough coming from the northern Plains should dive far enough south to push our first cold front of the season through. At least, that's how it appears now.

In the tropics, a broad surface low is slowly drifting toward the NW Caribbean and possibly the southern Gulf. Models differ as to what, if anything, this feature will do. Again, models have a very difficult time with something that isn't there or well developed. History says we get almost no hurricanes to cross the SE LA coast by mid October. After today, the 4th, we've only had 3 in recorded history...Nate as a Cat. 1 on Oct. 8 of last year, a Cat. 1 on the 16th in 1923, and a Cat. 1 on the 18th in 1887. We've almost done with the tropics...let's get those cold fronts coming!!

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 90. Heat index 100-103. Wind E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A few clouds and humid with a 10% chance for a shower. Some fog. Lows around 76. Wind E 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Near record highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 88.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 87.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 87.

© 2018 WWL